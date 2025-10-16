Maven Exposes Scammer Pretending To Be Him In Brilliant YouTube Sting

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven Huffman recently exposed a scammer pretending to be him and scamming fans for money. In a video on his official YouTube channel, Maven revealed how he discovered someone impersonating him in the comments section of his videos, directing fans to a fake WhatsApp number.

Determined to protect his audience, Maven decided to bait the scammer himself. “I want to let you guys know, that’s not me, so refrain from doing that,” he told viewers. “But I have to admit that my curiosity is getting the best of me. So we’re going to reach out. We’re going to type a message and we’re going to see what happens when I reach out to that number.” He then recorded the entire exchange while posing as an unsuspecting fan.

Once the conversation began, the scammer quickly claimed to be “the real Maven.” To test them, Maven mentioned following his career since the first season of Tough Enough in 2003 , a deliberate error, as the show aired in 2001. The scammer missed the mistake and replied, “Oh wow you are a big fans,” giving away more red flags.

Before long, the scammer offered Maven a “VIP fan card,” but demanded payment. “Before you can have my VIP fan card you are going to get me a apple card worth $500,” they wrote. Maven played along, pretending to agree, and pushed the fake deal to see how far it would go.

That is when Maven flipped the script. When asked to send photos of the gift card, Maven sent a video of himself directly addressing the scammer. “Hey, scammer Maven. You see this equipment right here?” he said, pointing to his camera setup. “This equipment is to let everyone know two things. One, there is no money. Two, what a piece of crap you are.”

He then ended the charade with a series of messages. “THERE IS NO CARD!!! You’re acting like ‘Maven’… IM THE REAL MAVEN YOU PIECE OF SH*T! And your scam in my name ENDS TODAY!” Maven told the impersonator, later confirming he would donate the $500 to Diva for a Day, a charity supporting women battling cancer.