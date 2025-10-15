×
WWE SmackDown Ratings Drop As MLB Playoffs Dominate Friday Night

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 15, 2025
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.025 million viewers on USA Network, marking a slight 0.5 percent drop from the previous week. The number represents a new record low for any SmackDown broadcast on USA Network and the show’s smallest audience overall since November 2023, when it aired on FS1.

The episode, which took place in Australia, was broadcast live on Netflix for international audiences before being shown on tape delay in the United States. In the 18–49 demographic, SmackDown posted a 0.22 rating, down 4.3 percent from the prior week. That figure also stands as the lowest-ever demo rating for SmackDown on USA Network, and the weakest in that category since a New Year’s Eve 2021 “Best Of” special, which registered a 0.08.

SmackDown ranked fifth overall in television viewership among adults 18–49 on Friday night. The show faced strong competition from the MLB Divisional Series matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers on Fox, which drew 8.049 million viewers and a 1.74 rating, making it the most-watched MLB playoff game in 14 years. Additional competition came from the WNBA Finals on ESPN and a college football broadcast on ESPN2.

Compared to the same week in 2024 - when Nielsen’s panel-only system was still being used, SmackDown’s total viewership has declined by 38 percent, with its 18–49 rating falling by 55.1 percent.

