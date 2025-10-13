×
TNA Wrestling Breaks North American Attendance Record With Bound For Glory Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 13, 2025
TNA issued the following press statement:

TNA Wrestling Sets New North American Attendance Record: The Crowd of 7,794 At Bound For Glory On Sunday, October 12, At The Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., Surpasses Record Set At Slammiversary in July

The 2025 Bound For Glory live event – held Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center on the campus of UMass Lowell – set a new TNA Wrestling North American attendance record, as the crowd of 7,794 was the most-ever in the company’s 23-year history.

The new TNA attendance record surpasses the former record (7,623), set this past July at Slammiversary, held at the UBS Arena in New York. In addition, the TNA record also was a new attendance record for any sporting event at the Tsongas Center.

TNA star Chris Bey made the record-setting announcement during the live broadcast of Bound For Glory.

“I am so proud of TNA Wrestling – the wrestlers, staff, crew, fans and everyone else. We wanted to break the attendance record. Well, we did that with, truly, a record-breaking night in company history,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “The BFG matches were amazing and the electricity inside the Tsongas Center was incredible.”

# # #

About TNA Wrestling:
A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

