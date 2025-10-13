×
Dark State Causes Chaos As TNA X-Division Title Match Ends In No-Contest

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 13, 2025
The TNA X-Division Championship match between Leon Slater and Je’Von Evans at Bound For Glory ended in chaos, as the contest was declared a no-contest following a brutal ambush by Dark State.

The two high-flyers put on an intense and fast-paced battle, with Slater gaining the early advantage after connecting with a sharp dropkick that nearly earned him the victory. Moments later, he delivered a slingshot cutter for another close near-fall. Evans fought back with explosive offense of his own, landing a rolling DDT on the apron and following up with an O.G. cutter that left both men down until they barely beat the referee’s count back into the ring.

The momentum continued to swing as Slater attempted a daring springboard from the barricade, only for Evans to shove him into the crowd before leaping over the barrier with a dive. Slater quickly responded with a dive of his own, sending the audience into a frenzy. The match appeared to be heading for a draw as the official time limit expired, but TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his way out and ordered five additional minutes.

The sudden extension reignited the action, with Slater hitting the Utopia on Evans before soaring over the turnbuckle post with another jaw-dropping dive. Evans managed to recover and countered with a Spanish Fly, nearly sealing the win, until the lights went out across the arena.

When they returned, the mysterious Dark State faction had surrounded the ring. The group launched a savage assault on both Slater and Evans, delivering a devastating double-team powerbomb to each man. With both competitors laid out, the referee had no choice but to call off the match, ruling it a no-contest as Dark State stood tall over the fallen X-Division stars.

