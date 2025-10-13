×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 13, 2025
Nic Nemeth And Frankie Kazarian Both Declared Winners Of 2025 Call Your Shot Gauntlet

The 2025 Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at TNA Bound For Glory ended in controversy as both Nic Nemeth and Frankie Kazarian were declared co-winners following a double-pin finish. The result leaves the future of the “Call Your Shot” contract, which grants the winner a championship match of their choosing, uncertain.

The 20-person intergender gauntlet began with Lei Ying Lee as the opening entrant and quickly turned chaotic. AJ Francis dominated early, taking out Sade, Lee, and Rich Swann before being eliminated himself by the united efforts of The Rascals. Eric Young made his presence felt by sending both Travis Williams and BDE packing, while Rosemary’s run came to an end at the hands of Dani Luna, who was soon after tossed out by The Home Town Man.

A major turning point came when Jody Threat was scheduled to enter but was blindsided by Frankie Kazarian, who took her spot in the match. Tensions escalated further when Kazarian shoved TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, prompting Marella to enter the match himself, only to be eliminated by Nic Nemeth. Matt Cardona also made an appearance, eliminating Zack Clayton and his manager Guido before finding himself among the final four alongside Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, and Ryan Nemeth.

As the match neared its end, a misfired superkick from Nic Nemeth meant for Cardona accidentally struck and eliminated his brother Ryan Nemeth. The final showdown between Kazarian and Nic Nemeth reached a dramatic climax on the top rope, where a superplex left both men’s shoulders on the mat for the three-count.

After the referee’s decision, both competitors argued over the outcome and tried to claim the winner’s trophy. Santino Marella then re-emerged, and following a brief deliberation, he ruled that both Nic Nemeth and Frankie Kazarian would share the victory as co-winners of the 2025 Call Your Shot Gauntlet.

