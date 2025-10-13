Steve Maclin Crowned New TNA International Champion At Bound For Glory 2025

Steve Maclin captured the TNA International Championship at Bound For Glory, defeating Frankie Kazarian in a hard-hitting battle that marked a career-defining moment for him. The win was made even more special with his mother cheering him on from the front row.

The match kicked off with a heated exchange between Kazarian and Maclin’s mother, who did not hold back her feelings toward the former champion. Both men traded momentum throughout, with Kazarian landing a Cutter that nearly ended the match, only for Maclin to power through and keep fighting.

In a dramatic moment, Maclin attempted a diving headbutt from the top rope, but Kazarian narrowly avoided impact and set Maclin up in the corner. However, Maclin countered and regained control, turning the tables in his favor.

The finish came when Maclin charged into Kazarian with a crushing shoulder tackle before landing his trademark K.I.A. to secure the pinfall victory and the championship. Following the match, TNA President Carlos Silva stepped into the ring to officially crown Maclin as the new TNA International Champion.

