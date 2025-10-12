Carlos Silva Sparks Rumors Of Hardy Boyz Re-Signing With TNA

TNA President Carlos Silva has sparked major speculation that The Hardy Boyz have agreed to new deals with the company. Just one day before their highly anticipated Bound For Glory showdown, Silva posted a positive and forward-looking message on social media, which many fans believe hints at the legendary team’s continued future with TNA.

This comes shortly after a report from Fightful revealed that Matt and Jeff Hardy’s one-year contracts, signed in November 2024, were set to expire next month.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Silva expressed gratitude for the brothers’ impact and hinted at a long-term working relationship.

“Thank you to Matt and Jeff for being part of the @ThisIsTNA team. Such a pleasure to work with you and look forward to many years of positive vibes together. @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND,” he wrote.

The message was shared just hours before The Hardys and their longtime rivals, Team 3D (The Dudley Boyz), took part in a fan Q&A event in Saugus, Massachusetts. Their upcoming Tables Match at Bound For Glory, with both the TNA and NXT Tag Team Championships on the line, now carries even more intrigue as questions swirl about their contract status and future in TNA.