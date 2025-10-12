Stevie Richards Claims He Has Not Received WWE Royalty Checks In Nearly A Decade

The ongoing debate over WWE royalty payments has taken another sharp turn. Following Kevin Nash’s claim that his checks were cut in half under TKO management, former WWE and ECW star Stevie Richards has now stepped forward with even more serious accusations. According to Richards, he has not received a single royalty check in nearly a decade.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, he alleged that WWE and TKO have significantly changed the way royalties are distributed, leaving former talent in the dark while quietly reducing payouts.

“They get royalty checks. Oh my god. I have to call WWE. I haven’t gotten a royalty check in probably 10 years, and I’m definitely not getting one now. So for Kevin to put that out there, now we’ve got a game of chicken going on. It’s got to be legal from this point on because once Kevin stands his ground, and I assume Sean Waltman will too, that could open the door for other talent, especially within the nWo group.”

Richards suggested that a deeper investigation could expose larger issues within WWE and TKO’s accounting, accusing the companies of manipulating financial reporting to minimize payments owed to talent.

“Forensic accounting could reveal a lot more than just royalty issues. I’m telling you, I haven’t seen a single check in 10 years. It’s not like I’m owed on the nWo level, but I still want to know what they owe me. I’m actually going to email talent relations after this and ask if I’m owed any royalty checks, because I haven’t gotten one in 8 to 10 years. Multiply that by 100 if others start asking too.”

Richards went on to explain that wrestlers receive only a fraction of a percent from merchandise sales , and those figures are based on net profit, not gross sales, which drastically reduces the actual amount paid to talent.

“The percentage wrestlers get from merchandise is about one-third of one percent. There’s a lot of zeros before that one. And here’s the trick, it’s not based on gross, it’s based on net. That means after they deduct all their costs, you get a tiny slice of what’s left.”

He also described how royalty payments from WWE video games have sharply declined compared to years past.

“Even for video games, it’s crazy. You could be on the main roster, featured in the DLC, and still not get a royalty check. Back in the day, one check from a video game could be $35,000 or $40,000, which wasn’t bad. But now with 80 or more people in a game, including guys like Roman Reigns and The Undertaker, that number drops to maybe $5,000. That’s death to your royalty check by a thousand paper cuts, or maybe 300.”

With Kevin Nash already voicing similar concerns, Richards’ public remarks could prompt more former wrestlers to come forward, potentially leading to increased scrutiny over TKO’s royalty payment practices.