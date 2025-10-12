×
AJ Styles Update Ahead Of TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 12, 2025
TNA Bound for Glory 2025 is almost here, and it is shaping up to be one of the biggest nights of the year in professional wrestling. The lineup is packed with championship clashes, dream matches, and all-out chaos, but one rumored surprise will not be happening.

According to Fightful Select, AJ Styles is not expected to appear at Bound for Glory in any capacity. Despite viral posts claiming otherwise, there has been no internal indication that Styles is involved. The report notes that several fake Facebook accounts sparked the false speculation, which has now been firmly debunked.

This should finally quiet the rumors, especially after Styles’ emotional final match with John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel. That bout marked a fitting end to their storied rivalry, and Styles appears to be fully focused on his WWE commitments moving forward.

Even without Styles, Bound for Glory has a loaded card that promises to deliver:

  • TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana

  • Tables Match for the TNA & NXT Tag Titles: The Hardys vs. Team 3D

  • TNA Knockouts World Title: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

  • TNA X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

  • Call Your Shot Gauntlet

  • TNA International Championship: Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Steve Maclin

  • Hardcore War: Order 4 vs. The System

  • Tessa Blanchard vs. Gia Miller

  • Pre-Show: TNA Hall of Fame Ceremony (Mickie James, Angelina Love & Velvet Sky)

  • Pre-Show: TNA Knockouts World Tag Titles: The IInspiration (c) vs. The Elegance Brand

