Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Lucha-Inspired Neck Tattoo In Australia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 12, 2025
Dominik Mysterio, the reigning WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion, has added a fresh piece of body art while on WWE’s international tour in Australia. The “Dirty” star was spotted with a new neck tattoo inspired by Lucha Libre tradition, featuring a striking lucha mask design that pays homage to his family’s deep wrestling heritage.

This latest addition joins several other lucha-themed tattoos that Mysterio has collected over time. Each of his fingers bears the mask of a legendary luchador, serving as a permanent tribute to the pioneers who helped shape the sport that made his family name famous.

Since betraying his father, the iconic Rey Mysterio, and aligning with The Judgment Day, Dominik has become one of WWE’s most polarizing figures. His ability to draw heat from audiences worldwide has transformed him into a major player on the roster, supported by a growing list of accolades.

A two-time NXT North American Champion, Mysterio captured his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. He has since extended his dominance beyond WWE, defeating El Hijo del Vikingo at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event last month to become the current AAA Mega Champion , making him one of the rare active dual champions in modern wrestling.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix Australia & NZ (@netflixanz)

