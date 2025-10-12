John Cena Wrote AJ Styles’ Special Crown Jewel Ring Introduction

In a moment that perfectly captured mutual respect and sportsmanship, John Cena personally penned the special ring introduction for AJ Styles ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel. Before the bell rang, Cena was seen passing a handwritten note to ring announcer Alicia Taylor, who proceeded to deliver a unique introduction that paid homage to Styles’ remarkable journey through TNA and NJPW, including his leadership of the Bullet Club.

Bryan Alvarez later revealed the moment was entirely unexpected for Styles, writing, “Apparently John Cena wrote the ring intro for AJ Styles and AJ had no idea.”

Taylor’s introduction read: “The definition of Total Nonstop Action. The Ace and Undisputed Boss of The Bullet Club. It is our honor as fans and my honor as an opponent to see if he can beat up John Cena one final time. He is the face that runs the place, the phenomenon AJ Styles!”

The words acknowledged the most defining eras of Styles’ career outside WWE and included a heartfelt message from Cena, highlighting the deep admiration between the two veterans.

The Crown Jewel encounter marked what was billed as their final clash, part of Cena’s farewell tour set to end in December. With a storied history of unforgettable matches behind them, this bout served as a powerful and emotional closing chapter to one of WWE’s greatest rivalries.