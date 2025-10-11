×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Omos Vs Oba Femi Set For WWE NXT Cleveland Show After Heated Detroit Confrontation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 11, 2025
Omos Vs Oba Femi Set For WWE NXT Cleveland Show After Heated Detroit Confrontation

A major clash is set for tonight’s WWE NXT live event in Cleveland, as Omos and Oba Femi prepare to face off following a heated confrontation in Detroit on Friday night.

The match was officially confirmed by WWE NXT through its social media channels on Saturday.

“After an interaction last night at #NXTDetroit, @Obaofwwe has challenged @TheGiantOmos to a match TONIGHT at #NXTCleveland!“

The tension began at the Detroit show when Omos confronted Femi, leading to a tense staredown between the two towering athletes. The moment escalated quickly when Omos dropped Femi with a thunderous clothesline, setting the stage for their upcoming showdown.

In a passionate video message posted the following day, Femi made his intentions clear.

“This is a message from the ruler directly to the giant Omos. You came here to Detroit city under the guise of being an ally of the ruler. When I least expected it, you turned on me and you hit me when I wasn’t looking. Omos, you know what that tells me? That tells me that that you think you can come down from your throne, from your pedestal, and come here to NXT and try to bully people. You can’t bully anybody, especially not the ruler.”

He continued, “There can only be one Nigerian giant. There can only be one giant of Africa. There can only be one dominant force and his name is not Omos, his name is Oba Femi!”

Both men share Nigerian roots, hailing from Lagos. Femi relocated to the United States in 2017 to attend the University of Tennessee on a track and field scholarship, while Omos moved to the U.S. at age 15, later playing basketball for the University of South Florida.

Omos recently made his in-ring return on Thursday, defeating Lexis King at an NXT house show in Columbus in his first match since winning the Bardahl Cup battle royal at AAA TripleMania XXXIII.

Also scheduled to appear at tonight’s NXT event in Cleveland are Sol Ruca, Jacy Jayne, and NXT Champion Trick Williams.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy