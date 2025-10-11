Omos Vs Oba Femi Set For WWE NXT Cleveland Show After Heated Detroit Confrontation

A major clash is set for tonight’s WWE NXT live event in Cleveland, as Omos and Oba Femi prepare to face off following a heated confrontation in Detroit on Friday night.

The match was officially confirmed by WWE NXT through its social media channels on Saturday.

“After an interaction last night at #NXTDetroit, @Obaofwwe has challenged @TheGiantOmos to a match TONIGHT at #NXTCleveland!“

The tension began at the Detroit show when Omos confronted Femi, leading to a tense staredown between the two towering athletes. The moment escalated quickly when Omos dropped Femi with a thunderous clothesline, setting the stage for their upcoming showdown.

In a passionate video message posted the following day, Femi made his intentions clear.

“This is a message from the ruler directly to the giant Omos. You came here to Detroit city under the guise of being an ally of the ruler. When I least expected it, you turned on me and you hit me when I wasn’t looking. Omos, you know what that tells me? That tells me that that you think you can come down from your throne, from your pedestal, and come here to NXT and try to bully people. You can’t bully anybody, especially not the ruler.”

He continued, “There can only be one Nigerian giant. There can only be one giant of Africa. There can only be one dominant force and his name is not Omos, his name is Oba Femi!”

Both men share Nigerian roots, hailing from Lagos. Femi relocated to the United States in 2017 to attend the University of Tennessee on a track and field scholarship, while Omos moved to the U.S. at age 15, later playing basketball for the University of South Florida.

Omos recently made his in-ring return on Thursday, defeating Lexis King at an NXT house show in Columbus in his first match since winning the Bardahl Cup battle royal at AAA TripleMania XXXIII.

Also scheduled to appear at tonight’s NXT event in Cleveland are Sol Ruca, Jacy Jayne, and NXT Champion Trick Williams.