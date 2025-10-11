×
TNA Bound For Glory Promises Major Surprises In Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 11, 2025
TNA Wrestling is going all-in to make this year’s Bound for Glory one of the biggest events in company history. With an already loaded card, it appears fans can expect even more surprises when the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match gets underway.

According to Fightful Select, internal TNA sources have revealed that the match will feature “additional surprises,” hinting that fans might see some unexpected names enter the mix.

This update comes on the heels of the announcement that popular wrestling influencer BDE will make his in-ring TNA debut in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory on October 12.

2025 Bound for Glory Lineup:

  • Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Title

  • The Hardys vs. Team 3D in a Tag Team Tables Match

  • Kelani Jordan vs. Indi Hartwell for the Knockouts World Title

  • Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA International Title

  • Leon Slater vs. Je’Von Evans for the X-Division Title

  • Hardcore War: Order 4 vs. The System

  • Tessa Blanchard vs. Gia Miller

  • Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

  • Pre-show: The IInspiration vs. The Elegance Brand for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

