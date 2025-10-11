×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Undertaker Reacts To John Cena’s Emotional WWE Crown Jewel Tribute

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 11, 2025
The Undertaker Reacts To John Cena’s Emotional WWE Crown Jewel Tribute

John Cena delivered a heartfelt tribute to some of wrestling’s biggest names during his showdown with AJ Styles at the 2025 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. In what was billed as one of Cena’s final major matches, the 17-time world champion paid homage to several legends and former rivals by using their signature moves throughout the contest.

Fans inside the arena and watching worldwide were quick to notice Cena executing The Miz’s Skull Crushing Finale, Chris Jericho’s Walls of Jericho, Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail, Rusev’s Accolade, Randy Orton’s RKO, and even The Undertaker’s iconic Chokeslam and Tombstone. Each move drew loud reactions, showcasing Cena’s deep respect for the history and evolution of the sport.

Following the bout, The Undertaker took to Twitter/X to praise the moment, writing, “Thank you @JohnCena and thank you @AJStylesOrg. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling. The #WWEUniverse said it…but that was AWESOME!”

Tweet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy