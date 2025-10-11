The Undertaker Reacts To John Cena’s Emotional WWE Crown Jewel Tribute

John Cena delivered a heartfelt tribute to some of wrestling’s biggest names during his showdown with AJ Styles at the 2025 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. In what was billed as one of Cena’s final major matches, the 17-time world champion paid homage to several legends and former rivals by using their signature moves throughout the contest.

Fans inside the arena and watching worldwide were quick to notice Cena executing The Miz’s Skull Crushing Finale, Chris Jericho’s Walls of Jericho, Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail, Rusev’s Accolade, Randy Orton’s RKO, and even The Undertaker’s iconic Chokeslam and Tombstone. Each move drew loud reactions, showcasing Cena’s deep respect for the history and evolution of the sport.

Following the bout, The Undertaker took to Twitter/X to praise the moment, writing, “Thank you @JohnCena and thank you @AJStylesOrg. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling. The #WWEUniverse said it…but that was AWESOME!”