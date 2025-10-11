Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky Get Some Payback, Score Win Over The Kabuki Warriors at WWE Crown Jewel Perth

Tag Match: Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs Asuka & Kairi Sane

The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane & Asuka, are out first at 10:05am. Iyo Sky is out next, followed by Rhea Ripley to a huge hometown pop. (Hometown is easier to say than homecontinent, tyvm). We get our bell at 10:11am on 10/11. Asuka & Kairi attack both, and all hell breaks loose in our opening moments. The ref restores order and Asuka starts us off with Iyo. Sky takes control quicky to a big pop. Both battle in the corner briefly, with Sky focusing on clubbing blows to punish her former mentor (per Cole/Barrett). Asuka blocks an Irish Whip attempt by hanging onto the ropes, so Sky unloads more clubbing fists on her. Sky sends Asuka outside then wipes her out with a Suicide Dive. Both are down. We see Rhea stalking from the other side of the ring, and Kairi's shown rising. Asuka gets into the ring; the ref keeps counting. Iyo makes it back just at the count of 9. Asuka takes a turn in control, starting to work over Sky. Asuka takes her to the corner and tags in Sane; the two work together to double-team Iyo briefly. Sane with a flying forearm off the top, covering for a weak two.

Sane and Asuka begin to isolate Sky, keeping her in the Kabuki corner. Asuka takes time to taunt Rhea repeatedly. Iyo tries to tag in Ripley, but Sane streaks over to make the save. The action continues. Kairi drops Sky near the Kabuki corner, then streaks over to taunt Rhea, causing Ripley to try to enter the ring. When she does, the ref's distracted, allowing both opponents to enter the ring and stomp down Sky. Sky tries to fight back, battling Asuka with blows then Sane, holding her own for a few precious moments. Asuka fires off a series of backhands that rock Iyo, and the Kabuki Warriors regain control. Sane with a stomp attack in the corner on a turnbuckle-seated Sky. Sane covers but only gets a two. Asuka slows the pace at 10:21am, alternating slow strikes on Sky with taunts aimed at Rhea. Sky manages to weather the storm and starts to hulk up a bit, challenging Asuka as the Empress of Tomorrow rains blows on her. Persists, dropping Asuka with a faceplant to gain some separation.

Rhea looks for the hot tag and gets it at 10:22am, coming in hot. She drops Kairi Sane with multiple strikes, then turns to Asuka. Sane's legal, by the way, she tagged in just as Rhea did. Ripley stays on fire, pummeling Sane with stiff kicks and brutal fists. Ripley looks for the Razor's Edge but Sane wiggles free. Sane attempts an Irish Whip; Ripley slaps on the brakes. Sane manages to use a headscissors takedown, and follows it up with a running strike. Asuka tags in, screeches, and hits a Shining Wizard to Ripley. Asuka tags in Sane and they look to double-team Ripley. Ripley breaks free, clotheslining Asuka before nearly decapitating Sane with a running kick. Sky tags in. Ripley hits a Razor's Edge; Sky follows it up with a missile dropkick. Sky covers but no joy at 10:25am. The Kabuki Warriors slow the pace drastically at this point, taking a lengthy period of control. The action spills outside briefly before Sky manages to rally.

Sky with a Bullet Train attack on Kairi in the corner. Sky heads up top and hits the Over the Moonsault on Sane, covering. Asuka barely makes the save in time. Ripley enters and begins to brawl with Asuka. Ripley with a stiff kick to send Asuka outside. Sky tags in Ripley and Ripley puts Sane on her shoulders. Sky heads up top, but Asuka attacks her, blocking whatever they had planned. Ripley headbutts Sane in the ring, then looks for the Riptide. Kairi escapes and tags in Asuka. Asuka and Sane wok together to hit a double-team on Ripley--Asuka held Ripley in an inverted headlock, Sane hits her InSane Elbow drop on her. Sky breaks up the cover attempt. Sane kicks Sky; Rhea kicks Sane; Asuka kicks Rhea; Sky drops Asuka with a missile dropkick. Everyone's down at 10:30am! Sky and Sane roll out of the ring, leaving just Asuka and Ripley. The two begin to slug it out as they rise to their feet. Ripley begins to block Asuka's strikes and fires off a few; Asuka counters with a backslide.

Asuka with a roundhouse but Rhea ducks under. Ripley with a kick to the face of Asuka. Ripley slams Asuka's face into the top turnbuckle, then plays up to the crowd. Ripley sits on the top turnbuckle and drags Asuka up. Rhea's looking for an Avalanche Riptide but Sane tags herself in, making the save. Rhea looks for a Big Boot on Asuka; Sane shoves Asuka out the way and eats it. Ripley hits a Riptide on Sane in the ring. Sky tags in, hits the Over the Moonsault, and covers for the win at 10:31am!

How did IYO SKY kick out after that?! 😱 pic.twitter.com/Um8AFhR7KW — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2025

HERE COMES MAMI! 👊



Watch live on the ESPN app: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/l2aGgRfM7P — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2025