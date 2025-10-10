×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Lance Anoa’i Confirms WWE Departure, Set To Return To Independent Scene

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 10, 2025
Lance Anoa’i Confirms WWE Departure, Set To Return To Independent Scene

Lance Anoa’i, a proud member of the iconic Anoa’i wrestling family that includes Roman Reigns and The Usos, has officially parted ways with WWE and is now preparing for a return to the independent circuit after never making it to television during his time with the company.

Anoa’i joined WWE in 2023, signing with the Performance Center as part of the NXT roster in what was seen as a natural continuation of the Bloodline’s legacy across all WWE brands. Unfortunately, an injury sidelined him shortly after signing, halting his momentum before he could make his televised debut.

Taking to social media, Anoa’i confirmed his departure from WWE and shared a determined message to fans, signaling that he is far from done in the ring.

“I would officially announce my departure from WWE! I didn’t have the best of luck since I arrived! I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I’ve worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let’s get back to work! 30days Accepting bookings booklanceanoai@gmail.com.”

The “30 days” mention is believed to refer to WWE NXT’s standard non-compete period, suggesting that his release recently became official.

Before this most recent stint, Anoa’i made several appearances for WWE, including a 2019 episode of SmackDown Live where he faced Shane McMahon. Despite his brief time under contract, Anoa’i has built a strong reputation on the independent scene for more than 15 years, and he now looks ready to continue his family’s proud wrestling tradition outside of WWE.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Jose, California

Oct. 17th 2025

#smackdown

AEW WrestleDream 2025

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#wrestledream

AEW Collision

St. Louis, Missouri

Oct. 18th 2025

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Sacramento, California

Oct. 20th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 21st 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 22nd 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy