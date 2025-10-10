Lance Anoa’i Confirms WWE Departure, Set To Return To Independent Scene

Lance Anoa’i, a proud member of the iconic Anoa’i wrestling family that includes Roman Reigns and The Usos, has officially parted ways with WWE and is now preparing for a return to the independent circuit after never making it to television during his time with the company.

Anoa’i joined WWE in 2023, signing with the Performance Center as part of the NXT roster in what was seen as a natural continuation of the Bloodline’s legacy across all WWE brands. Unfortunately, an injury sidelined him shortly after signing, halting his momentum before he could make his televised debut.

Taking to social media, Anoa’i confirmed his departure from WWE and shared a determined message to fans, signaling that he is far from done in the ring.

“I would officially announce my departure from WWE! I didn’t have the best of luck since I arrived! I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I’ve worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let’s get back to work! 30days Accepting bookings booklanceanoai@gmail.com.”

The “30 days” mention is believed to refer to WWE NXT’s standard non-compete period, suggesting that his release recently became official.

Before this most recent stint, Anoa’i made several appearances for WWE, including a 2019 episode of SmackDown Live where he faced Shane McMahon. Despite his brief time under contract, Anoa’i has built a strong reputation on the independent scene for more than 15 years, and he now looks ready to continue his family’s proud wrestling tradition outside of WWE.

