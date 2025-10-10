Brock Lesnar To Compete In Survivor Series WarGames Match

Brock Lesnar made a dominant and shocking return to WWE at Wrestlepalooza, where he demolished John Cena in a brief, one-sided match. Following that appearance, a new report from Fightful Select revealed that WWE intends to keep Lesnar off both Raw and SmackDown for the foreseeable future.

This approach aligns with Lesnar’s long-established part-time schedule, as he is typically reserved for major premium live events rather than weekly television. Internally, Lesnar is listed for both the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, the first two major events of 2026.

According to the report, WWE’s creative team is operating under the assumption that Lesnar will play a key role in both shows unless informed otherwise. His positioning as a major attraction appears to be set in stone, especially after his image featured prominently on the official WrestleMania 42 poster.

In a further update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Lesnar is also slated to compete at Survivor Series this November, marking his participation in the men’s WarGames match.

The bout is reportedly planned to feature a reunited Bloodline team facing The Vision. The babyface team is listed as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and Jey Uso, with a fifth member yet to be confirmed. Current speculation suggests that either Jimmy Uso or LA Knight could fill that final spot. Their opponents are expected to include Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, and Austin Theory.

