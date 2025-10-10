×
Aleister Black And Zelina Vega Unite In Shocking WWE SmackDown Moment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 10, 2025
Aleister Black And Zelina Vega Unite In Shocking WWE SmackDown Moment

A major on-screen alliance was formed on SmackDown as Zelina Vega joined forces with her husband, Aleister Black, during the dramatic conclusion of this week’s show.

The October 10 edition of SmackDown ended with a brutal Last Man Standing Match between Black and Damian Priest, marking the climax of their heated rivalry on the blue brand. Both competitors delivered a punishing contest, with Black connecting with a Meteora and a Sunset Flip Powerbomb onto the steel steps, while Priest responded with two consecutive Razor’s Edge’s across the commentary table.

Despite the punishment, Black repeatedly rose to his feet, refusing to stay down as the battle spilled into the crowd and onto the production area. Just when Priest seemed poised to end things, Vega appeared and stepped between her husband and his rival, drawing a moment of hesitation.

Once Vega moved aside, Black seized the opportunity, throwing a fireball into Priest’s face before hitting a devastating Black Mass that sent Priest crashing through a table below. The referee’s count reached ten, crowning Black the victor.

As SmackDown went off the air, Vega stood beside her husband, a knowing smirk on her face, signaling the birth of a powerful new alliance on the blue brand.

