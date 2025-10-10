×
WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Date and Location Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 10, 2025
The 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event is officially on the calendar, with Chicago, Illinois, set to host the high-stakes spectacle.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show is currently planned for Saturday, February 28, though the date could still shift slightly depending on AEW’s upcoming pay-per-view schedule.

“Rumble has already been noted for 1/31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Elimination Chamber is currently scheduled for 2/28 in Chicago. The Rumble date is pretty locked in. It wouldn’t shock me to see the Chamber date changed a week in either direction if they want to compete with AEW. Both current dates are on Saturday, and when it isn’t football season, AEW generally does its PPV shows on Sundays,” Meltzer stated.

In recent years, WWE has become increasingly flexible when setting its premium live event calendar, often adjusting to avoid conflicts with major sports broadcasts or to counter AEW’s event lineup. The shift to Saturday nights for most PLEs has proven successful, giving fans a consistent weekend destination for major shows.

Before the company heads to Chicago for Elimination Chamber, the final major WWE event of 2025 will be Survivor Series, taking place on November 29 in San Diego. Fans will also see John Cena’s retirement match, which is scheduled to air as part of Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

