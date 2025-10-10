Triple H Compared To Dana White In New Backstage Report

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered new insight into how WWE staff view Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s leadership, with some reportedly describing it as “Dana-envy” in reference to UFC President Dana White.

Reactions inside WWE are said to be mixed. Some have voiced concern about Levesque missing a few television tapings and focusing more on his on-screen persona, while others believe the product has never been stronger under his creative direction.

Dave Meltzer noted that Levesque’s absences have become a talking point, with some linking them to “political priorities.” However, a source close to Levesque said his schedule is planned well in advance and that he has not missed any creative meetings.

The biggest talking point, according to Meltzer, is the idea that Levesque wants to model his role after Dana White. “Even those who solidly back him have said that he wants to be Dana White, basically positioned to the crowd as the biggest star of the brand. TKO may want that as well, as fighters, like wrestlers, come and go, but Dana White is the constant in UFC and he’s the only one who can be the Dana White,” Meltzer wrote. “One person even used the term ‘Dana-envy’ to us.”

Despite some criticism, most agree that WWE is in a much better position with Levesque in charge compared to Vince McMahon. One senior figure in the company said that the product would not look any different if Levesque were involved in every show, calling this a major change from McMahon’s “control freak dictator” reputation.

With WWE now seeing record live gates, merchandise sales, and television deals, Levesque is said to have a long leash and little pressure to make drastic changes. He is viewed as focusing on long-term creative direction rather than short-term fixes.

The report also mentions that some believe Levesque may care more about how WWE is presented in the docuseries WWE Unreal than about the week-to-week shows. “One person questioned if he cares more about how it will look on WWE Unreal than what is really happening and it was also said that would be a very fair question,” Meltzer wrote.

Overall, the company is in a strong period of growth, and Triple H remains secure as WWE’s creative leader, shaping the brand in his own vision.

