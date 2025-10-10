WWE SmackDown Results (October 10th, 2025) - Perth, Australia

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown in Perth, Australia delivered an action-packed night before WWE Crown Jewel, featuring several high-profile matches including Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer teaming up against Giulia and Kiana James, Aleister Black battling Damian Priest in a brutal Last Man Standing Match, The Wyatt Sicks defending the Tag Team Titles, and Sami Zayn continuing his United States Championship Open Challenge.

A promo for tomorrow’s Crown Jewel opened the show before cutting to ringside.

Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring to kick off SmackDown. He greeted the Perth crowd and began talking about Seth Rollins, referencing Paul Heyman’s comments about the true stakes of their match at Crown Jewel. Rhodes said that Rollins’ biggest weakness is believing he alone carries WWE, while names like Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, and CM Punk are just as capable. He closed by reminding everyone that Rollins has never beaten him.

Backstage, Damian Priest, The Street Profits, B-Fab, and Stephanie Vaquer were shown preparing for their upcoming matches. Chelsea Green approached Vaquer to offer her a place in her “Secret Hervice,” but Tiffany Stratton interrupted, and Vaquer told her she had her back tonight, but tomorrow, it’s every woman for herself.

Cody Rhodes was then shown walking backstage where he crossed paths with Jacob Fatu. Fatu told Rhodes that once he finishes with Seth Rollins, he wants a shot at him next. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis praised Fatu’s ambition before Drew McIntyre suddenly attacked Fatu from behind.

Match 1: WWE United States Championship Open Challenge

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The bell rang and the two locked up, exchanging holds before Zayn took control with an armbar. Nakamura quickly turned the tide, driving his knee into Zayn’s face and hitting a sliding German suplex.

After a commercial break, Zayn chopped Nakamura in the corner, but Nakamura fought back with a suplex and multiple strikes. Zayn avoided a corner kick and connected with a clothesline. A Blue Thunder Bomb attempt was countered, but Zayn followed with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. The two exchanged pinning combinations before Zayn hit an Exploder Suplex into the corner. Nakamura avoided the Helluva Kick, countered with a Kinshasa from the top rope, and nearly scored the win as we went to another break.

Back live, Nakamura tried for a superplex, but Zayn reversed with a sunset flip powerbomb for two. They exchanged punches before Nakamura headbutted Zayn and knocked him outside. Zayn fired back with an Exploder into the barricade, followed by a Helluva Kick on the floor. Nakamura rallied with another Kinshasa inside the ring, but Zayn got his foot on the ropes. Nakamura then hit a Scorpio Rising and set up for another Kinshasa, only for Tama Tonga to pull him out of the ring, leading to a No Contest.

Talla Tonga, JC Mateo, and Tanga Loa joined the assault, attacking both Zayn and Nakamura. Solo Sikoa came out and stood tall alongside his MFT faction to close the segment.

Backstage, Nick Aldis informed Drew McIntyre that he would face Jacob Fatu next week. Fatu immediately appeared and attacked McIntyre again.

Match 2: Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia & Kiana James

Vaquer and James started the match, with James delivering a cheap shot. Vaquer responded with a backdrop and hit the Devil’s Kiss before Giulia tagged in.

After the break, Giulia dominated Vaquer, repeatedly striking her and tagging James back in. Giulia returned moments later to hit a missile dropkick for a near fall. Vaquer countered with a stunning strike combo and tagged in Stratton.

Stratton hit the ring with energy, taking out both Giulia and James. She landed a spinebuster for a near fall, but Giulia interfered. Giulia hit the Northern Lights Bomb on Stratton before Vaquer broke up the pin. Vaquer took out Giulia before tagging Stratton back in. Stratton hit the PME on James for the win.

Winners: Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer

After the match, Zaria and Sol Ruca were shown backstage when Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss appeared, dismissing them as unready for a challenge. Zaria fired back and demanded they prove it. Flair and Bliss accepted, agreeing to defend the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Match 3: WWE Tag Team Championship

The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) (c) w/ Wyatt Sicks vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) w/ B-Fab

The match began in chaos as Lumis and Gacy attacked immediately. Dawkins and Ford fought back, with Ford landing a big crossbody before tagging in Dawkins. Dawkins hit a running tackle outside that sent both champions crashing into the barricade as the show went to commercial.

When we returned, Lumis had Dawkins grounded in a chinlock before both collided in the middle of the ring. Ford and Gacy tagged in, and Ford exploded with fast-paced offense, hitting a crossbody for a two count.

The Profits hit a double blockbuster, but Nikki Cross broke up the pin. B-Fab attacked her outside, leading Erick Rowan to step in before Ford intervened. Inside the ring, Lumis and Gacy delivered The Plague on Ford to retain the titles.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag Team Champions: The Wyatt Sicks

After the match, Solo Sikoa and his MFT faction came to ringside to confront The Wyatt Sicks. Sikoa ordered his group to leave before staring down The Wyatt Sicks, clearly sending a warning that his dominance is coming their way.

Cathy Kelley interviewed The Miz backstage about his attack on Carmelo Hayes. The Miz said he saw potential in Hayes, but when Hayes told him he did not need him, he took it personally, declaring, “Melo missed this time.”

Match 4: Last Man Standing Match

Aleister Black vs. Damian Priest

The match started with an exchange of strikes before Priest sent Black outside and grabbed a kendo stick. Black countered and took control, but Priest used the steel steps to gain momentum as we headed to a break.

Back from the break, the fight spilled onto the ramp. Black hit a Meteora off the ropes onto the steps, but Priest responded with a slam onto those same steps. The two brawled at ringside, with Black hitting a moonsault attempt that Priest avoided, sending Black crashing through the announce desk.

After another commercial, both men were struggling to stand. Priest battered Black with a kendo stick and climbed the ropes, but Black kicked him down to the floor. They continued to fight outside, with Black unloading with chair shots. Priest responded with a chokeslam on the apron followed by back-to-back Razor’s Edge slams through the announce desk. Black barely made the 10-count each time.

The battle moved into the crowd, with Priest suplexing Black onto equipment crates. Zelina Vega appeared and begged Priest to stop. As Priest hesitated, Black threw a fireball into Priest’s face before connecting with Black Mass, sending Priest crashing through a table. Priest was unable to answer the referee’s count.

Winner: Aleister Black

After the match, Vega helped her husband to his feet as Priest was tended to by medical personnel. The show ended with Black and Vega standing tall as SmackDown went off the air.