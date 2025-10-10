×
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre Among WWE Talent Requesting Music Changes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 10, 2025
Several WWE stars have reportedly voiced their frustrations over the Def Rebel produced entrance themes that replaced their original CFO$ tracks. Many talent members were said to have been left in the dark over why the changes were made, despite asking for clarification.

In a recent update shared by @WrestleVotes, it appears that WWE may finally be listening to the talent’s concerns.

“As seen and heard on tonight’s SmackDown, a few superstars reverted back to their original entrance themes,” the account noted. “Sources indicate several superstars have been requesting music changes for some time now, including outspoken names such as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Time will tell if all those requests are eventually granted.”

This move suggests that WWE could be taking steps to restore some of the fan-favorite themes that have defined the company’s top stars in recent years.

