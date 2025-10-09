×
Big E Opens Up On Lifelong Mental Health Battle During Stephanie McMahon Podcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 09, 2025
Big E Opens Up On Lifelong Mental Health Battle During Stephanie McMahon Podcast

During a recent episode of Stephanie McMahon’s podcast, WWE star Big E shared a deeply personal look at his long battle with mental health, reflecting on years of pain, therapy, and resilience that shaped both his life and career.

Big E revealed that his struggles began at a very young age, recalling a moment that has stayed with him since childhood. “My first memory of struggling with depression was nine years old. Looking in the mirror and just crying and thinking, ‘I want to be anyone but me,’ just feeling very much alone, feeling like truly anyone else but who I was, and I just was not comfortable in my skin.”

He went on to describe how his path toward healing was far from easy. “My journey in therapy was not a smooth one. I had many, many struggles. I was on antidepressants… I was on antipsychotic medicine as well. It got to a point too where I was even in a psych ward at the University of Iowa.”

Despite finding success in WWE as part of The New Day, Big E revealed that even fame and accomplishment could not erase his inner turmoil. “I still struggled with suicidal thoughts, even at the height of The New Day, when we’re taking off. So many times I didn’t know why I was here. I didn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

