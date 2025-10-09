×
WWE To Restructure Creative Team Amid Ongoing Fan Criticism

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 09, 2025
WWE is reportedly preparing for a shake-up behind the scenes as officials have taken note of growing fan frustration with the company’s creative direction throughout 2025. According to Bodyslam+, several internal discussions have taken place in recent days aimed at improving the overall quality of WWE programming.

Sources told the outlet that WWE is in the process of making adjustments to its creative structure, with hopes of refreshing the product and winning back audience enthusiasm.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) is expected to remain in charge of the Friday Night SmackDown creative team, while new members are being brought in to help make the show “more enjoyable.” Road Dogg currently serves as the co-lead writer of SmackDown alongside John Swikata.

Even with WWE and parent company TKO reporting record financial success, Bodyslam+ reports that the organization is aware of the creative stagnation felt by some fans. As a result, efforts are being made to build “more enticing storylines” heading into 2026.

