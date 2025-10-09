TNA Wrestling Nears Completion Of Major TV Rights Deal For 2026

TNA Wrestling appears to be on the verge of finalizing a major television rights agreement, with President Carlos Silva confirming that negotiations have reached the final stages.

Speaking on Off The Ropes with Jonathan Coachman on October 8, Silva said discussions for a new broadcast platform set to debut in 2026 have now advanced into the legal phase, indicating that the deal is nearly complete.

“It’s the same place we were last week. I sort of made some statements on a couple of platforms that we are literally, every single day , in fact, I had a call on Monday, and we’re working with lawyers to get the deal together,” Silva explained.

Although he did not reveal which network is involved, Silva made it clear that progress is steady and that an official announcement is not far away.

“I feel good about it, it’s moving forward, and we’re gonna get a deal done and we’re gonna be on a new platform in 2026. Like everything, can’t really talk about it yet till the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed but I feel really good about it. It’s October 8th today, and 2026 isn’t far off so I think something’s gonna be in the books very soon.”

This latest update follows Silva’s earlier comments on the Battleground Podcast, where he revealed that legal paperwork was already being exchanged between TNA and its prospective partner. At that time, he mentioned the network was “excited about us” and that the new deal would allow TNA Impact! to broadcast live 52 weeks a year, something Silva views as vital for growth in today’s wrestling industry.

He also noted that a stronger TV platform could potentially lift TNA’s weekly audience from around 100,000 viewers to between 250,000 and 500,000.

