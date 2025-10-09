Raven Reveals He Has Been Diagnosed With Early-Onset Parkinson’s Disease

Former ECW, WWE and WCW legend Raven has revealed that he has been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s Ariel Helwani Show, Raven discussed his upcoming documentary and shared an update on his health. He said he is “as content as I’ve ever been… other than this stupid tremor I got from the Parkinson’s.”

Helwani mentioned that the documentary highlights Raven’s battle with the illness and asked how he is coping. Raven replied, “I’m lucky. It hasn’t affected me too bad. When I get anxious, the tremor gets worse or if I’m really tired. I have a sleep disorder.”

Reflecting on his wrestling career and personal life, Raven admitted that his past choices have taken a toll. “You gotta pay the piper sometime. For all the drugs and alcohol and chair shots I took to the head, you gotta pay for the damage at some point,” he said.

Despite his health struggles, Raven maintains perspective, acknowledging that he has “tons of regrets” but would not change anything about his journey. “It made me who I am. I’m happy with who I am. I’d rather be happy with who I am at the end of my life rather than earlier in my life and not be happy at the end,” he explained.

Raven’s new documentary, Nevermore: The Raven Effect, will be released on Amazon Prime on November 18. Special screenings will also take place at the PhilaMOCA in Philadelphia on October 11 and 12, where Raven will appear in person.

WNS wishes Raven all the best.

