WWE Superstars Arrive In Perth Ahead Of Crown Jewel Weekend

WWE is set for a major weekend in Perth, Australia, with SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and RAW all taking place in the city from Friday through Monday.
According to PWInsider.com, several top WWE Superstars have been confirmed for special photo opportunities at the official Crown Jewel store , indicating that they will be in Perth and could potentially appear on television during the events.
The following names are scheduled to take part in appearances:
Aleister Black
Bayley
Bron Breakker
Bronson Reed
Chelsea Green
Damian Priest
Dominik Mysterio
Dragon Lee
Drew McIntyre
Grand Americano
GIULIA
Grayson Waller
IYO SKY
The Usos
Jacob Fatu
Roxanne Perez
Zelina Vega
LA Knight
Raquel Rodriguez
Maxxine Dupri
Rhea Ripley
Sami Zayn
Tiffany Stratton
Shinsuke Nakamura
The Miz
Stephanie Vaquer
The New Day
The Street Profits
