WWE Superstars Arrive In Perth Ahead Of Crown Jewel Weekend

WWE is set for a major weekend in Perth, Australia, with SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and RAW all taking place in the city from Friday through Monday.

According to PWInsider.com, several top WWE Superstars have been confirmed for special photo opportunities at the official Crown Jewel store , indicating that they will be in Perth and could potentially appear on television during the events.

The following names are scheduled to take part in appearances:

Aleister Black

Bayley

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Chelsea Green

Damian Priest

Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Drew McIntyre

Grand Americano

GIULIA

Grayson Waller

IYO SKY

The Usos

Jacob Fatu

Roxanne Perez

Zelina Vega

LA Knight

Raquel Rodriguez

Maxxine Dupri

Rhea Ripley

Sami Zayn

Tiffany Stratton

Shinsuke Nakamura

The Miz

Stephanie Vaquer

The New Day

The Street Profits

