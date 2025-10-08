×
WWE Superstars Arrive In Perth Ahead Of Crown Jewel Weekend

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 08, 2025
WWE is set for a major weekend in Perth, Australia, with SmackDown, Crown Jewel, and RAW all taking place in the city from Friday through Monday.

According to PWInsider.com, several top WWE Superstars have been confirmed for special photo opportunities at the official Crown Jewel store , indicating that they will be in Perth and could potentially appear on television during the events.

The following names are scheduled to take part in appearances:

  • Aleister Black

  • Bayley

  • Bron Breakker

  • Bronson Reed

  • Chelsea Green

  • Damian Priest

  • Dominik Mysterio

  • Dragon Lee

  • Drew McIntyre

  • Grand Americano

  • GIULIA

  • Grayson Waller

  • IYO SKY

  • The Usos

  • Jacob Fatu

  • Roxanne Perez

  • Zelina Vega

  • LA Knight

  • Raquel Rodriguez

  • Maxxine Dupri

  • Rhea Ripley

  • Sami Zayn

  • Tiffany Stratton

  • Shinsuke Nakamura

  • The Miz

  • Stephanie Vaquer

  • The New Day

  • The Street Profits

