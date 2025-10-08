×
Fan’s “ICE Fears Hangman” Sign Confiscated During AEW Dynamite Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 08, 2025
Fan's "ICE Fears Hangman" Sign Confiscated During AEW Dynamite Broadcast

A fan sign reading “ICE Fears Hangman” was confiscated by security during the live broadcast of AEW Dynamite, as shown in a video shared on Reddit. The incident, visible on camera, occurred just a week after ‘Hangman’ Adam Page criticized commercials for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) airing during the show.

It remains unclear who ordered the sign’s removal , whether it was AEW management, Warner Bros. Discovery, or venue security. A Reddit user claiming to have attended the event, DollarStoreEtika, commented, “That security guard was a dick to all of us that night,” suggesting the removal may have been an isolated decision rather than one directed from above.

This follows Page’s recent posts urging fans to contact TBS and HBO Max to voice opposition to the ICE ads. The issue has surfaced before in AEW , last July, Brody King wore an “Abolish ICE” shirt on TV and later sold it to benefit the Local Hearts Foundation.

During the AEW All Out media call last month, AEW President Tony Khan defended his wrestlers’ freedom to express themselves. “The wrestlers in AEW are presented very much as their authentic selves. In the case of Brody King and Hangman Page, that’s who those guys are,” Khan said. “I employ Hangman Page and Brody King because they are awesome wrestlers. The thing on the marquee is wrestling.”

While Khan has championed his talent’s authenticity, the decision to confiscate the sign has sparked speculation about whether Warner Bros. Discovery may be exerting influence over AEW’s on-air presentation, especially given that the company does not control which ads air during its broadcasts.

