Dark Side Of The Ring Renewed For Seventh Season On Vice TV

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 08, 2025
Dark Side Of The Ring Renewed For Seventh Season On Vice TV

Dark Side of the Ring is officially returning to Vice TV for a seventh season. PWInsider confirmed on Tuesday that the acclaimed docuseries has been renewed, with production on the new season already underway. Filming reportedly began several weeks ago in Louisville, Kentucky, a city steeped in wrestling history and known as the long-time home of OVW, WWE’s former developmental territory.

Since its debut in April 2019, Dark Side of the Ring has earned widespread acclaim for its unflinching exploration of the most controversial and tragic chapters in professional wrestling. Through archival footage and deeply personal interviews, the series has offered fans an inside look at the real-life stories behind the ring , from the murder of Bruiser Brody and the Montreal Screwjob to the devastating Benoit family tragedy and the death of Owen Hart.

The sixth season, which premiered earlier this year, continued to deliver powerful and emotional storytelling. It featured episodes on wrestling icons and controversial figures such as “Superstar” Billy Graham, Ludvig Borga, and Muhammad Hassan, alongside heartbreaking tales of Billy Jack Haynes and former TNA Knockout, Daffney.

The show’s massive success has inspired several spin-offs on Vice TV, including Dark Side of the 90s, Dark Side of Comedy, and Dark Side of the 2000s - each following the same gritty, documentary format to explore the shadowy realities behind pop culture phenomena.

