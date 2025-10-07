Nielsen’s New Ratings Model Debuts As WWE And AEW Stay Unfazed

Nielsen’s massive overhaul of its TV ratings system is officially in motion with the rollout of its new “Big Data + Panel” model , a hybrid approach that blends traditional panel data with expanded digital, streaming, and live sports metrics. It represents the company’s biggest ratings shift in decades and could reshape how networks and advertisers measure programming success.

According to Fightful Select’s latest Answers Q&A, both WWE and AEW have taken the change in stride. Neither company has shown any visible concern or resistance to the new framework. If there are internal worries, they are being kept quiet.

Within AEW, internal conversations about the new Nielsen model have reportedly been casual and educational, rather than formal meetings. Staff and talent were simply briefed on what the changes mean, and reactions have been calm and matter-of-fact.

WWE’s internal sentiment mirrors that of AEW. Despite the company’s constant viewership scrutiny, no one appears rattled by the shift. Network partners continue to classify professional wrestling as one of the most reliable draws in live entertainment , a strong performer for advertisers chasing engaged audiences.

So far, no disruptions or red flags are expected in how either company’s ratings will be judged under the “Big Data + Panel” system.

The timing of Nielsen’s new model is particularly intriguing as WWE and AEW face off head-to-head in primetime. With MLB postseason coverage bumping AEW to a special Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite on TBS, WWE NXT will counter with its NXT vs. TNA Showdown special on The CW.

Both shows are loaded, and tonight’s competition will serve as an early real-world test of how Nielsen’s revamped ratings system tracks viewership across broadcast, cable, and streaming in today’s fragmented landscape.

