Santos Escobar Becomes Free Agent After WWE Contract Expires

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar is now officially a free agent after his WWE contract expired at midnight on October 7. His profile has already been moved to the alumni section of WWE’s website, and Escobar confirmed the news himself with a short social media video captioned “Palante,” meaning “forward” or “onward.”

Fightful Select reports that WWE made multiple efforts to keep Escobar on board, but he declined their offers to explore free agency. His departure follows a lengthy absence from television, with his last match taking place at the AAA x WWE Worlds Collide event in June. Escobar had seen limited in-ring action throughout 2025.

Before joining WWE in 2019, Escobar made his name in Mexico and the U.S. independent circuit under the mask as El Hijo del Fantasma. He became a standout in AAA and gained international recognition in Lucha Underground as King Cuerno.

In WWE, Escobar quickly rose through the NXT ranks, unmasking and forming the powerful Legado Del Fantasma stable. The group made a strong impact in NXT before transitioning to the main roster, where they eventually became part of the revived Latino World Order alongside Rey Mysterio. Escobar’s betrayal of Mysterio was a major storyline twist, though his main roster run never quite recaptured the magic of his NXT Cruiserweight Championship reign.

Santos Escobar has been moved to WWE's alumni section on their roster page.

