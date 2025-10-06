Two Familiar Faces Quietly Exit TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has quietly made a significant update to its official roster page, and fans were quick to spot it. Just hours after Laredo Kid appeared to confirm his departure from the company, his profile was removed from the site.

Laredo Kid last competed for TNA in May, appearing in a four-way tag team match against The System, First Class, and The Rascalz. His departure ends a strong run that included bouts with Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, and Black Taurus (The Beast Mortos). During his time with the promotion, he also captured the TNA Digital Media Championship, holding the title for 29 days in 2024.

Another name that vanished from the roster is Octagon Jr. His final match for the company also came in May, when he teamed with Laredo Kid to defeat Northern Armory’s Judas Icarus and Travis Williams. Known for his fast-paced style and consistent performances in the tag division, Octagon Jr. picked up notable wins over teams such as First Class and The Great Hands.

The removal of both competitors at the same time has caught the attention of fans, especially given their shared history as partners and the timing of their last appearances several months ago.

