Santos Escobar Officially Departs WWE After Six Years

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 06, 2025
Santos Escobar’s time with WWE has officially come to an end, with his contract expiring today, October 6, 2025. The six-year run of the veteran luchador concludes after he reportedly turned down a new deal from the company, making him a free agent at midnight unless a last-minute agreement is reached.

According to PWInsider, WWE made “overtures to keep Escobar (including a higher contract offer)” but he declined to re-sign. The report added, “Unless there is a last-second Hail Mary pass that leads to him agreeing to a new deal, Santos Escobar will depart WWE as of midnight and will be free to wrestle or sign anywhere he wishes.”

Escobar’s final WWE storyline saw him reignite his Legado Del Fantasma faction and go to war with Rey Mysterio and the Latino World Order. After blaming Mysterio for a United States Championship loss to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023, Escobar turned heel, severing ties with the LWO and forming a new version of Legado with Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, and Elektra Lopez. Their feud culminated at WrestleMania XL, where Escobar and Dominik Mysterio lost to Rey Mysterio and Andrade in a match that featured cameos from NFL stars Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce.

Before joining WWE’s main roster in 2022, Escobar made his mark in NXT. After debuting in 2020 under his masked persona El Hijo del Fantasma, he won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, later unmasking and forming the first version of Legado Del Fantasma. His 321-day title reign established him as one of the brand’s most compelling villains. Following his feud with Tony D’Angelo, Escobar was written off NXT to make his SmackDown debut.

Born Jorge Luis Alcantar Bolly, Escobar’s wrestling roots run deep. The son of the legendary El Fantasma, he began his career in 2000 and became a major name in Mexico’s AAA promotion, where he captured multiple titles, including the AAA Latin American Championship. He also made his mark in Lucha Underground as the cunning King Cuerno and held championships in CMLL before joining WWE in 2019.

