WWE Files Trademark For Classic Block Logo From 1980s Era

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 05, 2025
WWE Files Trademark For Classic Block Logo From 1980s Era

WWE appears to be revisiting one of the most recognizable symbols from its golden age.

According to recent filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE submitted a new trademark on October 1, 2025, for its classic “block” logo , the squared, bold design synonymous with the World Wrestling Federation during the 1980s boom period led by Hulk Hogan. The design became an iconic fixture on WWF programming, merchandise, and promotional campaigns as the company rose to national prominence.

Although retired in the mid-1990s, the logo made a brief comeback in 2004 when John Cena incorporated a variation of it into his branding during his ascent to global stardom. WWE later brought it back for its “WWE Legends” collection, using the classic imagery to represent its Hall of Fame and heritage projects.

The new trademark filing includes usage for entertainment services and merchandise, suggesting WWE could be preparing to reintroduce the logo , potentially for retro merchandise, nostalgia-themed programming, or future collaborations celebrating the company’s extensive archives.

At this time, WWE has not issued an official statement about the filing or whether fans can expect to see the legendary logo return on television, apparel, or other branded materials.

The official trademark description reads as follows:

Mark For: WW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.


