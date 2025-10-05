Mercedes Mone Set For BODYSLAM Wrestling Debut In Denmark

Mercedes Mone is expanding her international schedule with another high-profile independent wrestling appearance.

The AEW TBS Champion has been officially announced for BODYSLAM Wrestling’s upcoming show on Friday, October 10, in Greve Municipality, Denmark. This marks Mone’s first-ever appearance in Scandinavia.

BODYSLAM shared the exciting announcement on Instagram, writing:

“BREAKING: Mercedes Moné comes to 🇩🇰 Denmark October 10! 🤑 For the first time on Scandinavian soil the AEW superstar and TBS Champion comes to BODYSLAM this Friday October 10 in Greve. 🔥 An absolutely unique chance for Danish and Nordic wrestling fans to experience the world famous performer LIVE in front of your eyes. And it’s this coming Friday! We know Danish fans are some of the best crowds in the world. Let’s take it up another notch October 10. With already 9 championship belts to her name, could ‘The CEO’ have her sights set on more gold? Get your tickets now to a historic night!”

This appearance follows another international booking recently confirmed for Mone. She is set to challenge Jody Threat for the WPW Women’s Championship at WPW Rumble in the Bert on Sunday, October 19, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

However, it appears Mone will not be able to challenge for the BODYSLAM Women’s Championship during her Denmark appearance. Current champion Aliss Ink of Sweden, who has also competed for Stardom and wXw, is sidelined with an injury. She recently shared an update with fans, stating, “Absolutely gutted that I couldn’t join the party due to injury. To everyone missing me yesterday, the Dragon will be back, with thicker scales than ever.”

At present, Mercedes Mone holds an impressive nine titles across multiple promotions: the AEW TBS Championship, CMLL World Women’s Championship, RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, Queen of Southside Championship, Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship, EWA Women’s Championship (Austria), PTW Women’s Championship (Poland), BestYa Women’s Championship (Italy), and the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Championship.