×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mercedes Mone Set For BODYSLAM Wrestling Debut In Denmark

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 05, 2025
Mercedes Mone Set For BODYSLAM Wrestling Debut In Denmark

Mercedes Mone is expanding her international schedule with another high-profile independent wrestling appearance.

The AEW TBS Champion has been officially announced for BODYSLAM Wrestling’s upcoming show on Friday, October 10, in Greve Municipality, Denmark. This marks Mone’s first-ever appearance in Scandinavia.

BODYSLAM shared the exciting announcement on Instagram, writing:

“BREAKING: Mercedes Moné comes to 🇩🇰 Denmark October 10! 🤑 For the first time on Scandinavian soil the AEW superstar and TBS Champion comes to BODYSLAM this Friday October 10 in Greve. 🔥 An absolutely unique chance for Danish and Nordic wrestling fans to experience the world famous performer LIVE in front of your eyes. And it’s this coming Friday! We know Danish fans are some of the best crowds in the world. Let’s take it up another notch October 10. With already 9 championship belts to her name, could ‘The CEO’ have her sights set on more gold? Get your tickets now to a historic night!”

This appearance follows another international booking recently confirmed for Mone. She is set to challenge Jody Threat for the WPW Women’s Championship at WPW Rumble in the Bert on Sunday, October 19, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

However, it appears Mone will not be able to challenge for the BODYSLAM Women’s Championship during her Denmark appearance. Current champion Aliss Ink of Sweden, who has also competed for Stardom and wXw, is sidelined with an injury. She recently shared an update with fans, stating, “Absolutely gutted that I couldn’t join the party due to injury. To everyone missing me yesterday, the Dragon will be back, with thicker scales than ever.”

At present, Mercedes Mone holds an impressive nine titles across multiple promotions: the AEW TBS Championship, CMLL World Women’s Championship, RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship, Queen of Southside Championship, Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Championship, EWA Women’s Championship (Austria), PTW Women’s Championship (Poland), BestYa Women’s Championship (Italy), and the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Championship.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BODYSLAM Wrestling (@bodyslammers)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 5th 2025

#lfg

WWE Monday Night RAW

Dallas, Texas

Oct. 6th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 7th 2025

#nxt

AEW Collision

Jacksonville, Florida

Oct. 8th 2025

#collision

TNA Bound For Glory 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Oct. 12th 2025

#bound for glory

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 14th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Independence, Missouri

Oct. 15th 2025

#collision

WWE EVOLVE Succession

Orlando, Florida

Oct. 15th 2025

#evolve

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy