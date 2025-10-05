Andrade Reflects On WWE Exit And Major Title Win In Mexico

Andrade is proving that he has no plans to slow down since parting ways with WWE. His second stint with the company may not have ended on the smoothest note, but the former United States Champion has turned that chapter into motivation for his next goals in wrestling.

Speaking with TJ Sports, Andrade reflected on his WWE exit and recent success in Mexico, where he captured The Crash Heavyweight Championship. He shared that the title win carried deep personal meaning, explaining that he had pursued it for years and that everything following his WWE departure seemed to align with purpose.

With over two decades of experience in the business, Andrade described The Crash as one of the most respected promotions in Mexico and beyond. He revealed that he had promised himself that if he ever left WWE again, he would chase the promotion’s top prize. When that opportunity came, he seized it with gratitude, calling the championship his first major victory since leaving WWE.

“How do I feel after leaving WWE? I had been chasing this championship for such a long time. Today, after leaving WWE, everything happens for a reason. I’ve worked hard, almost over 20 years as a professional wrestler. I’ve been in this business for more than 20 years.

I know that The Crash is a very respected company, both nationally and internationally, and I had set myself the goal that if one day I left WWE again, I would go after The Crash World Heavyweight Championship. The company gave me that opportunity, and I’m very grateful. To win this championship from The Crash is an honor for me. It’s my first championship since leaving WWE.”

Now representing AEW, Andrade said his focus has shifted toward pursuing the AEW World Championship. He noted that his first appearance after leaving WWE was with The Crash in Tijuana and credited the promotion for helping him re-establish momentum in his career.

“And now that I’m in AEW, I’ll be going after the AEW championship too. As you said, when I left WWE, my first appearance was here in Tijuana. I’m very thankful to The Crash for the opportunities they’ve given me.”

Andrade also spoke about maintaining professionalism and respect in the wrestling business. He emphasized that he has left most companies, including WWE, on good terms and urged fellow wrestlers to avoid criticizing promotions publicly.

“I’ve left most companies on good terms. I also left WWE well. I always tell other wrestlers, don’t speak badly about companies. Companies will always remain, but we wrestlers get injured, we pass away, and wrestling continues. That’s the advice I give: don’t badmouth promotions. When I was younger, I sometimes spoke out, but I’ve always respected every company.”