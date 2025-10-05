×
AEW Returns To Jacksonville For Two-Night Event Featuring Title Tuesday And Homecoming

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 05, 2025
All Elite Wrestling is returning to Jacksonville, Florida, next week for a special two-night event that will see major matches and homecoming moments across both AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision.

The action begins with a live “Title Tuesday” edition of Dynamite on October 7, followed by the “Homecoming” edition of Collision, which will be taped on October 8 and air on Saturday, October 11, depending on MLB Playoff scheduling.

For the Tuesday broadcast, AEW has confirmed several high-profile matches and segments. AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and Samoa Joe are set for a face-to-face confrontation ahead of their upcoming WrestleDream clash. The night will also feature a Double Jeopardy Eliminator Match between Bandido and Brody King and the team of Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita, with potential title opportunities on the line.

Two championship bouts are also scheduled for Dynamite. Kyle Fletcher will put his AEW TNT Championship on the line against Kyle O’Reilly, while Mercedes Moné will host an open challenge for her AEW TBS Championship. Moné previously stated that she intends to defend her title against a Florida-based challenger.

Additional matches for “Title Tuesday” include Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii and PAC vs. Orange Cassidy, marking their first singles meeting in three years. Fans can also look forward to The Hurt Syndicate taking on The Demand in a Street Fight, and the long-awaited return of Jurassic Express to in-ring action for the first time since 2022.

The “Homecoming” edition of AEW Collision, airing on October 11, will feature a stacked lineup as well. A six-woman trios match will see Kris Statlander team up with “Timeless” Toni Storm and Harley Cameron against the Triangle of Madness. Kota Ibushi is set to face Josh Alexander in singles action, and Eddie Kingston will collide with The Beast Mortos.

In tag team competition, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will square off against Big Bill and Bryan Keith, while TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay) will also compete. A special mixed trios bout has also been added, pitting Megan Bayne and FTR against Willow Nightingale and JetSpeed.

Full AEW Jacksonville Lineup

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday (October 7, 2025)

  • Face-to-Face: “Hangman” Adam Page and Samoa Joe

  • Double Jeopardy Eliminator Match: Bandido & Brody King vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita

  • Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

  • PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

  • TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

  • TBS Championship Open Challenge: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. ???

  • Street Fight: The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Demand

  • Jurassic Express returns to action

AEW Collision: Homecoming (Airing October 11, 2025)

  • Trios Match: Kris Statlander, Toni Storm & Harley Cameron vs. Triangle of Madness

  • Kota Ibushi vs. Josh Alexander

  • Mixed Trios Match: Megan Bayne & FTR vs. Willow Nightingale & JetSpeed

  • Eddie Kingston vs. The Beast Mortos

  • Max Caster & Anthony Bowens vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

  • TayJay (Tay Melo & Anna Jay) in action

