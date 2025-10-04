Tiffany Mellon AKA Tyffany Million talks original GLOW Legacy, Being Fired for Lesbian Relationship, Adult Film Career, Bounty Hunting, & more

Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Tiffany Mellon AKA Tyffany Million

Date: 10/04/2025

Your Host: James Walsh

One of the coolest things about doing a pro wrestling podcast is you get to really hear the stories of unique people. From my old conversation with New Jack many years ago talking about how he had killed before to my conversation with Jasmin St. Claire about breaking porn world records all the way to discussing the finding of Jesus Christ with the likes of Sting, Ted DiBiase, and Shawn Michaels. Everyone has a story and most are really interesting ones. Well, meet Tiffany Mellon. She is the original GLOW girl from Seasons 3 and 4. Oh, and she also is a Hall of Fame Adult Fim Star and a bounty hunter. These things don't typically all go together. But, somehow, it is her life's journey and what a story she has to tell!

TIFFANY MELLON:

On how she ended up as part of GLOW:

"I had just recently become a fan of the show (GLOW). And, when I saw that auditions were opening, I said, "Matt, I want to try out for that show!" Matt said, "You? You want to try out for that?" (laughs) He knew I was not at all athletic. I said, "Yes! I love it!" He said, "What do you love about it?" I said, "The skits, the outfits, the skimpy outfits, the things going up the crack of their ass, the whole thing!" He was like, "Ok, sweetie. Ok." He was a flaming queer. But, he got me an audition and I got to meet Matt Cimber. For those who don't know, Matt Cimber was married to Jane Mansfield when she died. They had a kid together named Tony and Tony Cimber was our producer for GLOW. So, GLOW was run by Jane Mansfield's husband and son! Well, I met him at a tennis club in a suburb of LA called Agoura. We talked for 90 minutes, maybe 2 hours. And, he cast me. So, it was time for me to pack up all my stuff and move to Las Vegas like all the other girls."



On arriving in Vegas for GLOW:

"Well, it was an intense training. I think they knew it was a weeding out process. A couple of hundred girls showed up and in the end, there were a couple of dozen still standing. It was the survival of the fittest!"



On the experience of living near set:

"They put us up at this flea-bag apartment complex near the old warehouse where we filmed GLOW and trained. I know the first two seasons, they worked out of the Riviera Hotel. But, they wore out their welcome there I guess and the GLOW girls weren't allowed in the Riviera Hotel. (laughs) The venue was sort of like an old, not in use Costco warehouse. I know Costco didn't exist at the time but that is what it looked like. The building was filthy, disgusting! There was pee and poo all over the bathroom floor. The pipes were leaking. There was no heat or air conditioning!"



On the training process:

"We were trained by Mondo Guerrero and Ninotchka. We had very long days. We would start at about 8 in the morning, go until noon, break for lunch, and then come back from 1 to 5 and then we would go downtown to the GLOW House which was, I think at the Tropicana. And, we would rehearse our sketches and raps and all of those types of things. They were very long days. During training, this went on 5 or 6 days a week. They always gave us Sundays off."



On if the training was enough:

"Well, a lot of it was learning on the job. There were so many girls and there was only Mondo Guerrero and Ninotchka as trainers. So, a lot of it we picked up from the trainers and then practiced with each other. But, we had to go from knowing nothing about wrestling, training for 3 months, and then on to television as wrestlers... That is not a lot of time!"



On injuries:

"A lot of girls got hurt even during the taping. A lot of the girls that got hurt had injuries that were severe enough that they could not come back. Jail Bait, Queenie, Evangelina... A lot of these girls would film just one show and then get hurt and get sent home."



On her Tiffany's GLOW Gossip segments:

"I was always the first thing on every episode of GLOW seasons 3 and 4 with that stupid Tiffany's GLOW Gossip segment and the bad jokes. "Hi everybody! Tiffany Mellon here with thi week's GOW Gossip!" (laughs) I kid but I am so glad I got that because those segments, aside from Hollywood, made me probably oen of the most recognized girls on the show!"



On her famous Butler match with Hollywood:

"(laughs) Having a Butler was my idea. I just felt that my character was rich, I should have a Butler! So, it old Matt Cimber I wanted a Butler and he said, "Who would you get to do it?" I said "How about him!" and pointed at our props guy. He was like, "Huh?" (laughs) But, he ended up ding a great job. And, the match with Hollywood ended up possibly being my favorite of my time in GLOW."



On writing a book:

"I'm actually going to do 3 books. The first one will be about my early life and into GLOW, my second book will be about my adult film career, and my third book will be about life after that which goes into my bail bonds and bounty hunting experience and TV show."



On wrestling her trainer Ninotchka:

"That was possibly my favorite match too. I remember we were going over things and Matt Cimber was against us doing the superplex. He said to do a suplex or maybe off the bottom tuckles but he didn't want us doing the superplex. Well, she had me on the bottom buckle for the superplex and she whispered in my ear, "Do you want to go for it?" i said, "lets do it!" And, she gave me the full suplerplex. And, it came off great! It was the first time, and only time, anyone ever did that move in GLOW and it made it stand out. Oh, we caught all kinds of Hell for it after we did it. But, what was done was done and it was filmed live. So, we did it!"



On the legacy of GLOW and how the girls should be remembered:

"I do believe we were groundbreaking. I don't consider myself a real wrestler. I don't think anyone that was even on GLOW believed that GLOW was about real wrestling because it wasn't. We pulled a lot of moves that the highly trained real wrestlers did. But, wrestling was more of a backdrop. It was a character driven, campy variety show that used wrestling as the common denominator."



On going to AJW for a tour after GLOW:

"That was the most respect I ever got as a wrestler. It was me, Beastie, Tulsa, and Matilda the Hun from GLOW. And, Madusa and Leilani Kai were also there. It was the opening night of the Tokyo Arena and there was 25,000 fans there. We wrestled the Japanese girls and they were hardcore! They had razor blades hidden under the ring mat and they'd get tossed in the corner and cut their own foreheads so when you'd hit them, they would bleed all over the place. It made for great theatrics!"



On reports that she left GLOW because of harassment over being thought to be lesbian:

"I was in a relationship with Dementia, Nancy Daly. It was very well known in GLOW. We didn't hide it! We shared a bed, we traveled together. But, Matt Cimber wasn't a fan. maybe he was jealous? He would even try to not let us sit together on the tour bus. It was ridiculous. But, we were in Atlantic City staying at Trump Castle (Plaza) in Atlantic City and we were coming back in through the revolving doors and we were stopped by security. The security pointed to bags on the floor and it was our luggage. They said, "You've been fired. You're not allowed back in the building." Johnny C came up to us, I guess he was assigned to do Matt Cimber's dirty work. He came up and told us that we were fired. They gave us our last checks. But, they didn't give us our flight back home. They left us out in the snowy, icy Atlantic City to figure things out for ourselves. THey did us really dirty. What else can I say? It was inhuman."



On Jackie Stallone doing Knockouts, a home video release shortlya fter GLOW:

"I think Jackie wanted to get Knockouts picked up as a series. We did one pilot that they released as a video. I played Bambi against Valerie who was MTV in a strap match. It was a good match. I actually have it up on my social media. But, I do think they had hoped to turn Knockouts into a series and maybe try to build off of GLOW."



On finding her way into aduilt films:

"I was watching adult movies with the father of my oldest daughter and I was like, "I could do so much better!" So, I started expressing interest of getting into that industry and he was like, "Oh no you're not! Not whiel we're together!" Well, we split up and I was like, "Cool! Now I can go do it!" (laughs)"



On how she became a Hall of Famer:

"Well, I was stripping at a club called Extacy in Northridge, California. I would also go back to where I had danced for years. But, while in Northridge, I started asking around if anybody knew anyone in the industry. Well, one guy ddi and I ended up calling him and because I was known for my time in the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, everybody wanted to book me to the top. That is what got me there. What kept me there was raging hot sex scenes, great dialog, and I whould always show up on time and I wasn't on any drugs. As a matter of fact, I was robo buff and worked out like a fiend. It shows up in my early movies! Well, after doing that for a while, I started my own production company and produced 7 of my own movies!"



On getting out of porn:

"Well, I'm actually getting back in now! I'm 59. My boyfriend is 24! I've got my OnlyFans. But, not jsut that, I fully intend on returning to the adult film industry after the AVN awards in early 2026. There, I will either sign with one of the major companies or produce my return myself."



All of this plus a detailed rundown of how she ended up a Bail Bondsman, bounty hunter, and had her own reality TV series in 2007 on the subect. Plus, how her Tyffany Million porn career cost her the TV deal on her reality series and a whole lot more.



A fun chat with a fantastic lady who is still gorgeous and every bit the entertainer she was back in the glory days of GLOW!

