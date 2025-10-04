×
Bandido Suffers Dislocated Shoulder During ROH Title Defense In CMLL

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 04, 2025
AEW star Bandido has shared that he sustained a dislocated shoulder during his latest ROH World Championship defense in CMLL.

At the October 3 CMLL Viernes Espectacular event, Bandido went toe-to-toe with Hechicero in a grueling 23-minute contest, ultimately walking away still champion. After the match, he revealed on Instagram that his shoulder had popped out of place during the bout before popping back in.

The luchador posted a photo of himself with his arm in a sling, issuing an apology to fans while also expressing gratitude to his opponent. Bandido praised Hechicero for his professionalism and teased that the two may meet again in a rubber match down the line.

“My apologies to the CMLL Fanbase. My shoulder popped out and popped back into place. Thank you Hechicero for always being a Gentleman. We owe a third one to our Mexican Fanbase.”

This marked the second clash between Bandido and Hechicero for the ROH World Title, following their showdown at Death Before Dishonor in August. Bandido’s most recent AEW appearance came at the All Out pay-per-view on September 20, where he teamed with Brody King to defend the AEW Tag Team Championships in a four-way ladder match.

At this point, it remains unclear whether Bandido will need to take time away from the ring to recover.

