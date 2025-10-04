Shayna Baszler Vs Maki Itoh Announced For HOG Superclash

House of Glory Wrestling has confirmed a major first-time-ever match for its upcoming Superclash event, with Shayna Baszler set to face Maki Itoh. The bout will take place on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York, marking HOG’s debut on Long Island.

Superclash is being presented in partnership with The Big Event EXS and will also feature the highly anticipated HOG debuts of both Itoh and Andrade. The clash between Baszler and Itoh is being promoted as “The Submission Machine collides with the Idol of Wrestling,” highlighting the contrast in their in-ring approaches. Baszler brings her submission-heavy arsenal shaped by her MMA background, while Itoh enters with her one-of-a-kind charisma and popularity that has made her a standout in the Japanese wrestling scene.

Before the November spectacle, HOG will run With Glory Comes Pride on Friday, October 10, at the NYC Arena. That show will include a singles match between Killer Kross and Matt Cardona. In addition, The Hardy Boyz are scheduled to defend their TNA Tag Team Championships against The Mane Event in a Titles vs. Titles encounter, with a special pre-show meet and greet also set with the legendary tag team.