Why WWE Quietly Changed The Name Of NXT Vs TNA Invasion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 03, 2025
Why WWE Quietly Changed The Name Of NXT Vs TNA Invasion

WWE has opted to make a last-minute adjustment to the branding of its upcoming crossover special with TNA. Originally announced as NXT vs. TNA Invasion at NXT No Mercy, the event will now be titled NXT vs. TNA Showdown.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the change came after an Israeli publication criticized the name, pointing out that the date of the show falls on the second anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel. Meltzer explained that the issue was not intentional, but once the article gained attention, WWE decided to move away from the “Invasion” title to avoid any unnecessary backlash.

Meltzer noted, via Wrestling Inc, that the report “pointed out that this was in very bad taste. I don’t think for a second that this was on purpose or anything like that. I think they just didn’t know.” He added that the situation quickly became one where enough people connected the dots to make the company reconsider.

The special airs next Tuesday in NXT’s regular timeslot and features the following lineup:

  • NXT vs. TNA Men’s Survivor Series Match: Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans & Myles Borne vs. Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose & Leon Slater

  • NXT vs. TNA Women’s Survivor Series Match: Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, Sol Ruca & Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration & Mara Sade

  • NXT & TNA Tag Team Championship Match: DarkState vs. The Hardys

  • NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Mustafa Ali

