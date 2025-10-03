AEW Alters Plans For Kenny Omega Vs Kyle Fletcher Match

AEW has made a late creative adjustment, postponing a planned singles match between Kenny Omega and Kyle Fletcher due to concerns about Omega’s condition. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, officials felt Omega was “not 100 percent” and might not be able to deliver the level of performance expected in a match against Fletcher.

The storyline between Omega and Fletcher had been unfolding for several weeks, with Fletcher, as part of the Don Callis Family, continuing to target Omega. However, AEW decided to shift direction, launching a new program when Andrade made his surprise return on the sixth-anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite by attacking Omega and joining forces with Callis and his faction.

“There is a reason that right now they aren’t going to do the match, as basically in a normal situation that would have been the match booked but Omega’s physical situation is not 100 percent and the feeling was it was better right now not to put Omega in the situation of the kind of a match he’d be expected to do with Fletcher,” Meltzer explained.

The pivot gives AEW a chance to keep Omega’s feud with the Don Callis Family alive while matching him against Andrade, a returning star who offers a different type of challenge. This allows Omega to remain central to the faction’s storyline while working in bouts that may suit his current recovery process.

Omega has endured several setbacks in recent years, including a serious case of diverticulitis in 2024 that forced him to the sidelines for months. He returned to action in a trios match on this week’s Dynamite before being blindsided by Andrade to kick off the new feud.

