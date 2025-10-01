×
TNA Adds Turning Point And Final Resolution To 2025 Lineup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 01, 2025
TNA Adds Turning Point And Final Resolution To 2025 Lineup

TNA Wrestling has laid out its plans for the closing stretch of 2025, locking in two more streaming specials before the year comes to an end.

The promotion announced that Turning Point 2025 will be held at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida on Friday, November 14 as a TNA+ exclusive. The weekend will also feature a live Impact taping on Thursday, November 13 and additional television tapings on Saturday, November 15, all from the same venue.

To wrap up the year, TNA will present Final Resolution 2025 from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas on Friday, December 5. That show will kick off a “Fan Appreciation Weekend” with further television tapings set for December 6 and 7 at the same arena.

As part of the El Paso weekend, fans who purchase tickets for all three shows in a single transaction will receive an exclusive TNA Wrestling Fan Appreciation Weekend baseball hat. In addition, private meet and greets with select TNA stars and in-ring photo opportunities will be available for purchase.

Tickets for both the Orlando and El Paso events will go on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. Eastern, with general public sales opening Friday, October 17.

The newly announced dates come on the heels of TNA’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view, which takes place on October 12.

Full schedule:

November

  • Thursday, November 13: Live Impact from Full Sail University, Orlando, FL

  • Friday, November 14: Turning Point 2025 at Full Sail University, Orlando, FL

  • Saturday, November 15: TV taping at Full Sail University, Orlando, FL

December

  • Friday, December 5: Final Resolution 2025 at El Paso County Coliseum, El Paso, TX

  • Saturday, December 6: TV taping at El Paso County Coliseum, El Paso, TX

  • Sunday, December 7: TV taping at El Paso County Coliseum, El Paso, TX

