Britt Baker Thanks Fans Amid AEW Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 01, 2025
Former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has reached out to her supporters with a heartfelt message of thanks during her extended absence from television. Taking to X, Baker highlighted the negativity that can exist online but made it clear she wanted to recognize and appreciate the “real fans” who have stood by her throughout this period.

Baker was once the central figure of the AEW women’s division, but her presence has slowed in recent years. Her most recent match took place in November 2024, a year in which she competed only five times. This was a sharp contrast to 2021 when she captured the AEW Women’s World Championship and wrestled 30 times in what remains her busiest year with the company. Despite her absence from the ring, Baker has emphasized that she is not stepping away from wrestling and intends to return when the timing is right.

In August, Baker publicly reaffirmed her desire to compete again, while AEW President Tony Khan commented that he “likes Britt a lot” and assured fans her return will happen when creative plans align. Baker’s name has also surfaced in reports of backstage involvement, further keeping her in the conversation even without regular in-ring appearances.

