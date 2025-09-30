WWE Raw Faction Shows Signs Of Crumbling

On the September 29, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes reached a boiling point just days before their Crown Jewel showdown.

Rollins kicked off the night by dismissing the importance of his previous matches with Rhodes, insisting those were simply battles between two men climbing the ladder. Now, with both standing at the top, he declared the stakes had never been higher. Rollins touted his loyalty to WWE, claiming he carried the company during its toughest years, mentored the likes of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and tried to root out negative influences like Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Still, he admitted his frustration at fans chanting for Rhodes instead of him.

Rhodes interrupted, confronting Rollins about Breakker and Reed’s recent SmackDown appearance. He suggested Paul Heyman was pulling strings behind the scenes and possibly manipulating Rollins’ faction. Rollins pushed back, insisting he alone makes the decisions and that every move runs through him. When Rhodes pressed further, questioning Brock Lesnar’s sudden involvement, Rollins doubled down on his claim that he calls the shots.

The tense exchange only deepened the mystery surrounding Heyman’s influence and the true power structure of Rollins’ group heading into Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel takes place October 11, 2025 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, with the following matches confirmed:

Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs Seth Rollins (World Heavyweight Champion) for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (Women’s World Champion) vs Tiffany Stratton (WWE Women’s Champion) for the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

John Cena vs AJ Styles

