Kevin Nash Shares Details On Heart Procedure That Took Less Than An Hour

Kevin Nash recently underwent a heart procedure, and according to him, it was one of the easiest medical experiences of his life.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed the entire process lasted just 53 minutes. He did not even need to remove his shoes or shorts , only his T-shirt. Doctors shaved part of his chest, gave him anesthesia, and carried out the procedure.

“My cardiologist, he treats me very well,” Nash said. “And I get treated very well at this hospital.”

The procedure was an electronic correction to address atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat. Nash previously shared that doctors found a small amount of scar tissue on the back of his heart, suggesting he may have suffered a minor heart attack about 20 years ago. Fortunately, his health remains stable aside from the irregularity that needed correction.

“I walked in and when they put the blood pressure cuff on me, my blood pressure was 106 over 68 and my pulse was 63,” Nash explained. “So not exactly like racing into AFib or anything else. But when you look at the EKG, because I’m looking at it, I’m like, ‘I don’t see…’ My cardiologist said, ‘Right there, that knobble little thing right there shouldn’t be there.’ But it’s like a pretty long way and then there’s just one that’s wrong.”

Nash described the process as smooth from start to finish, with no complications and a quick recovery.

“So I wake up, he’s smiling at me, they’re happy. They said, ‘Okay, we’ll get your wife.’ She came in and says, ‘You want something to drink?’ I said, ‘Yeah’ , and my go-to after surgery drink is always cranberry juice, because I don’t ever drink anything like that,” Nash recalled. “So that’s like, you know, nice and tart, kind of cleans your mouth out. So I had my cranberry juice and then they were like, ‘Well, you can get up when you feel like it.’ I just sat around because I already had my shoes on. And she untied the back of my thing. I pulled it off, put my T-shirt on, and was in the car , I think total time until we hit the IHOP was under an hour.”