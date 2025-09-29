×
WWE Referee Daphanie LaShaunn Addresses Fans After SmackDown Botched Pin

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 29, 2025
On the September 26, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, the Women’s Championship was on the line in a high-profile triple threat match featuring Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill. The bout delivered plenty of action, but it was the finish that ended up drawing the most attention.

In the closing moments, Jade hit her signature Eye of the Storm on Nia and went for the pin. Tiffany appeared to be a step late in breaking it up, which forced Nia to kick out and keep the match alive. Moments later, Tiffany tried to capitalize with a quick cover of her own, but referee Daphanie LaShaunn (Aja Smith) stopped her count despite Nia not getting her shoulders up. After a brief pause, Tiffany regrouped and connected with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to finally secure the victory over Nia and retain her title.

The unusual sequence was quickly noticed by fans, leading LaShaunn to share her perspective in an Instagram story. She wrote:

“I see all the love. I’m just human, but I can promise that I strive to always be better. Which will forever be my goal as long as I’m on this journey. I love this just like y’all. That I can swear to you.”

