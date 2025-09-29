Buddy Matthews Injury Update

Buddy Matthews suffered an ankle injury during his entrance at AEW Grand Slam: Australia before his scheduled match with Kazuchika Okada could even begin. The setback has kept him out of action ever since, and now an update has been provided on his recovery timeline.

Sean Ross Sapp revealed during a Fightful Select Q&A that Matthews is not expected to be cleared for an AEW in-ring return anytime soon, with his absence likely lasting through the end of the year.

The injury has proven difficult, as Matthews previously admitted his ankle was not healing properly and that there was a risk of a chronic condition. To prevent long-term damage, he opted to undergo surgery last month and is now fully committed to the recovery process.

For Matthews, the focus remains on ensuring his long-term health rather than forcing an early comeback. While fans may be disappointed not to see him compete for the remainder of 2025, the time off should allow him to return at full strength when the moment is right.

With AEW already confirmed to head back to Australia in February 2026, many fans are speculating that this could be the stage for Matthews’ much-anticipated return to the ring.

