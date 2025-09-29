Dana White And Nick Khan’s Boxing Venture Inks Paramount Rights Agreement

Paramount and Skydance are strengthening ties with TKO through a newly announced media rights agreement for the emerging Zuffa Boxing brand.

The deal, revealed on Monday morning, confirms that Paramount+ will serve as the exclusive streaming home for Zuffa Boxing across the United States, Canada, and Latin America. While the UFC previously signed a seven-year, $7 billion-plus deal this past August, no financial figures were shared for this arrangement.

Zuffa Boxing is spearheaded by Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh, with UFC President Dana White and WWE CEO Nick Khan playing key roles in its management.

The partnership officially launches in January 2026, starting with 12 scheduled events in the first year and a plan to expand the calendar in future years. All shows will be available live on Paramount+, with the possibility of certain cards also airing on CBS. However, the language regarding CBS involvement was more tentative than what accompanied the UFC deal.

TKO recently showcased its growing influence in the boxing world by helping promote the high-profile Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford clash in Las Vegas earlier this month.

