OVW Moves Ahead With New TV Project Without Netflix

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 29, 2025
Ohio Valley Wrestling is pushing ahead with its next television project, but this time Netflix will not be part of the deal.

At a recent Louisville event, OVW’s Al Snow confirmed that the promotion has started work on a new season of Wrestlers, or at least a closely related concept. The first season, which aired on Netflix, brought wider attention to talents like Hollyhood Haley J, Mahabali Shera, and Jessie Godderz. However, Netflix has decided not to move forward with another season.

According to Fightful Select, OVW has taken the production of the new installment into its own hands and is currently looking for new distribution partners. Netflix previously held the right of first refusal for OVW’s broadcast rights, but that option has now expired, giving the promotion the freedom to pursue other networks and platforms.

Snow did not go into detail about what fans can expect from the upcoming project, but he made it clear that OVW’s presence on television is far from over.

Meanwhile, Matt Jones, who was instrumental in getting Wrestlers on Netflix in the first place, has stepped back from many of his OVW duties. With the change in leadership and production, questions remain about how the new series will compare to its original version.

